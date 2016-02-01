(Adds company forecast)
Jan 29 (Reuters)-
IREP Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 17.45 12.94 65.00 - 66.00
(+34.9 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+12.0 - +13.7 pct)
Operating 371 mln 5 mln 800 mln - 900 mln
(-96.7 pct) (+12.0 - +26.0 pct)
Recurring 388 mln 7 mln
(-95.1 pct)
Net 288 mln loss 19 mln 380 mln - 450 mln
(+19.1 - +41.0 pct)
EPS 10.51 yen loss 0.69 yen 13.84 yen - 16.39 yen
EPS Diluted 10.43 yen
Ann Div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen
NOTE - IREP Co Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2132.T