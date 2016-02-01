Tech, banks help European stocks edge up
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
** India's Maruti Suzuki shares fall as much as 3.07 pct
** Maruti Suzuki Jan vehicle sales down 2.6 pct y/y, first fall since March 2015
** Co says lesser working days impacted Jan sales
** Stock had lost 11.4 pct this year as of Friday's close
** Stock on track for its third session of falls (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; aditi.shah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)