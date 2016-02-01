** India's Maruti Suzuki shares fall as much as 3.07 pct

** Maruti Suzuki Jan vehicle sales down 2.6 pct y/y, first fall since March 2015

** Co says lesser working days impacted Jan sales

** Stock had lost 11.4 pct this year as of Friday's close

