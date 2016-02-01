BRIEF-Poydras Gaming Finance Corp says Q1 revenue rose 13 pct to $4.2 mln
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results
Feb 1 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd
* Says director Christian K. Ricken resigns due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SSK5R9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results
NEW YORK, May 23 Morgan Stanley, the biggest U.S. brokerage by head count, told brokers Tuesday that it is standing down from the expensive recruitment wars, following similar steps taken earlier this month by competitor Bank of America Merrill Lynch.