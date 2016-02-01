** BP tops FTSE 100 fallers' list on Exane BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank cuts

** In its 4Q15 results preview report, Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 445p from 450p, expects another dull quarter for oil cos due to weak crude prices

** Also cuts PT of BG to 1290p from 1355p; Shell to 2035p from 2200p

** Oil majors down: BP down 1 pct, Shell falls 0.7 pct, Total down 1.3 pct

** On BP, Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price by 3 pct to 330p; Also cuts Shell PT by 14 pct to 1700p even though it believes that the Shell represents the only attractive risk-reward in the sector

** Last week, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs cut PTs on major European energy cos

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas Index down 0.4 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)