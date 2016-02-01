** India's Suzlon Energy shares fall as much as 7.64 pct, their biggest intraday pct loss since Aug 24, 2015

** Wind turbine maker posts a net loss of 1.13 bln rupees ($16.7 mln) for Dec quarter, after market hours on Friday

** Revenue falls 62 pct yoy to 18.91 bln rupees

** Stock had risen 23 pct in past year as of Friday's close, against about 26.5 pct fall in Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Index

** StarMine RV (Relative Valuation) score of 2 out of 100 suggests stock is more expensive than its peers ($1 = 67.7350 Indian rupees)