BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
Feb 1 Boutique investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc (KBW), a unit of Stifel Financial Corp, named Frank Cicero managing director in its Depository Investment Banking Group.
Most recently, Cicero was global head of the financial institutions group at Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp. He also held senior positions at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, KBW said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
* Honeywell files International Trade Commission complaint against Code Corp. over bar code reading patent infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: