Feb 1 Boutique investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc (KBW), a unit of Stifel Financial Corp, named Frank Cicero managing director in its Depository Investment Banking Group.

Most recently, Cicero was global head of the financial institutions group at Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp. He also held senior positions at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, KBW said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)