** India's Bharti Airtel gains as much as 2.1 pct
to its highest since Jan 22
** Bharti's Dec-qtr numbers were operationally strong and it
scored better than its peers on data revenue growth - HSBC
** Voice revenue is weak on lower pricing; EBITDA in line on
higher margins - BNP Paribas
** HSBC maintains its "buy" rating on the stock; cuts target
price to 430 rupees from 450
** BNP Paribas cuts price target to 420 rupees from 480;
maintains "buy" rating
** Median price target is 386 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon
** Stock had lost 12.9 pct as of Monday's close
** Bharti, on Thursday, reported Dec-qtr numbers that were
below estimates
