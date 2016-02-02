** India's Bharti Airtel gains as much as 2.1 pct to its highest since Jan 22

** Bharti's Dec-qtr numbers were operationally strong and it scored better than its peers on data revenue growth - HSBC

** Voice revenue is weak on lower pricing; EBITDA in line on higher margins - BNP Paribas

** HSBC maintains its "buy" rating on the stock; cuts target price to 430 rupees from 450

** BNP Paribas cuts price target to 420 rupees from 480; maintains "buy" rating

** Median price target is 386 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon

** Stock had lost 12.9 pct as of Monday's close

** Bharti, on Thursday, reported Dec-qtr numbers that were below estimates (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)