** Pharmaceutical company Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains as much as 4.2 pct

** Nomura rates company stock as "buy" with a target price of 1,635 rupees

** Alkem is a play on the long-term steady growth in India's formulation market, which contributes 75 pct of its consolidated revenue in FY15 - Nomura

** Alkem down 7.5 pct this year but is still up 31 pct from its issue price of 1050 rupees

** Company made debut on the Indian bourses on Dec 23, 2015 (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)