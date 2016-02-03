** India's Crompton Greaves slumps as much as 28.52 pct, the biggest intraday drop since the company started trading in 1994

** On Tuesday, the power equipment maker posted Dec-qtr consol loss

** Shares hit their lowest level since Feb 20, 2014

** Kotak suspends "reduce" rating, pending demerger of the consumer business, says operating results are "very weak" and cites uncertainty about Crompton's business strategy and metrics

** Kotak says the impairment test for overseas subsidiaries led to a large provision in the quarter and more of it cannot be ruled out

** Ambit Capital also drops coverage on the stock, citing similar reasons

** Crompton had lost 13 pct this year as of Tuesday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)