BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
** India's Crompton Greaves slumps as much as 28.52 pct, the biggest intraday drop since the company started trading in 1994
** On Tuesday, the power equipment maker posted Dec-qtr consol loss
** Shares hit their lowest level since Feb 20, 2014
** Kotak suspends "reduce" rating, pending demerger of the consumer business, says operating results are "very weak" and cites uncertainty about Crompton's business strategy and metrics
** Kotak says the impairment test for overseas subsidiaries led to a large provision in the quarter and more of it cannot be ruled out
** Ambit Capital also drops coverage on the stock, citing similar reasons
** Crompton had lost 13 pct this year as of Tuesday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion