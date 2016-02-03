** India's Majesco Ltd rises as much as 2.75 pct, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Jan 29

** The IT products and services company reported its first quarterly profit on Tuesday

** Rival Sasken Communication is down 4 pct

** Majesco's Q3 profit came in after adjusting for tax credits of 10.6 mln rupees ($155,362)

** The stock had lost 11.52 pct this year as of Tuesday's close ($1 = 68.2275 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)