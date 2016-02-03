BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
** India's Majesco Ltd rises as much as 2.75 pct, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Jan 29
** The IT products and services company reported its first quarterly profit on Tuesday
** Rival Sasken Communication is down 4 pct
** Majesco's Q3 profit came in after adjusting for tax credits of 10.6 mln rupees ($155,362)
** The stock had lost 11.52 pct this year as of Tuesday's close ($1 = 68.2275 Indian rupees)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: