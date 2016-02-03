(Adds company forecast)
Feb 3 (Reuters)-
Kao Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
(JPS) (JPS) (IFRS) (IFRS)
Sales 1.47 trln 1.40 trln 1.51 trln 710.00
(+5.0 pct) (+6.6 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+1.9 pct)
Operating 164.38 133.27 184.00 65.00
(+23.3 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+1.5 pct)
Recurring 169.27 138.78 183.00 65.00
(+22.0 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+10.0 pct) (+3.5 pct)
Net 98.86 79.59 120.00 38.00
(+24.2 pct) (+22.9 pct) (+14.2 pct) (+2.1 pct)
EPS 197.19 yen 156.46 yen 239.30 yen 75.78 yen
EPS Diluted 196.92 yen 156.24 yen
Ann Div 80.00 yen 70.00 yen 92.00 yen
-Q2 Div 38.00 yen 34.00 yen 46.00 yen
-Q4 Div 42.00 yen 36.00 yen 46.00 yen
NOTE - Kao Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
