** British fund firm Hargreaves Lansdown down over
5 pct & biggest loser on FTSE 100 after co's H1 results
miss market expectations
** Adj PBT at £108.1 mln on net revenue of £158.8 mln vs
analyst consensus of £110.9 mln & £161.2 mln, according to RBC
** Brokerage BofA cuts stock TP to 1050p from 1070p;
Bernstein says it expects negative EPS revisions due to
higher-than-anticipated staff costs
** Volatile period for the financial markets amid amounting
fears around of slower global growth
** Stock down c.13 pct YTD, underperforming c.5 pct fall in
FTSE 100
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)