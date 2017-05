** India's Bajaj Finance shares rise as much as 7.2 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since Feb 2015

** NBFC lender reports 58 pct jump in December-quarter earnings

** Stock up as much as 10.85 pct from day's low

** Stock had lost 3.3 pct this year as of Tuesday's close