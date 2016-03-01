* MSCI deletes 18 Hong Kong listed companies from indexes

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, March 1 Goldin Properties and casino operator Imperial Pacific were among 18 companies deleted from MSCI indices on Tuesday, the index provider said, amid growing investor concerns over shareholder concentration at Hong Kong-listed companies.

The unusual decision by the New York-headquartered company is a blow to Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre, shining a spotlight on the lack of transparency around shareholder structures.

Many Hong Kong companies are owned by a small group of shareholders who cannot always be identified through public filings, making their stock more vulnerable to manipulation.

"MSCI's decision represents a market-led response to the problem of shareholder concentration in Hong Kong and is one of the rare cases of institutional activism in the financial centre," said Bryane Michael, senior fellow at the University of Hong Kong specialising in corporate governance.

"Studies find in Hong Kong that companies with concentrated shareholdings exhibit more earnings manipulation, so MSCI's decision makes good sense for investors."

Hong Kong rules require holdings of five percent or more of a company's voting share capital to be disclosed, a requirement that MSCI has said may be insufficient to estimate the free float for some companies.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued notices warning investors about companies with a high shareholder concentration since 2009. MSCI has said it will from now on remove companies that appear on the SFC's warning list.

MSCI's decision was triggered by feedback from some of its clients - the world's largest investors - that a lack of liquidity in these stocks made it tough for fund managers to replicate MSCI's Hong Kong and China benchmarks, people with knowledge of these private discussions told Reuters.

The issue attracted more attention after a series of wild price swings in Hanergy Thin Film and Goldin Properties last May sparked fears the stocks were being manipulated, these people said.

BlackRock, MSCI's largest client, told Reuters it supported MSCI's decision but did not elaborate further. Deutsche Bank and HSBC, two of MSCI's largest Greater China clients, declined to comment.

MSCI added Hanergy and Goldin Properties, both of which are majority owned by their founder-chairmen, to its indices in 2012 and 2015 respectively after the companies enjoyed a meteoric rise in their share price.

MSCI removed Hanergy in September after the SFC suspended the shares and launched an investigation. Hanergy said in a filing on Friday it is seeking to address the SFC's concerns and resume trading.

A spokeswoman for Goldin Properties, which also saw its share price rocket before collapsing, declined to comment but last month said the deletion would not impact its business. Imperial did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Asked about the MSCI's decision, Ashley Alder, chief executive of the SFC, told reporters last week it did not reflect poorly on Hong Kong's corporate governance regime.

Investors said, however, that there was room for improvement when it comes to shareholder disclosure.

"Hong Kong is quite advanced on corporate governance issues compared with other Asian markets but I do think we need greater disclosure about who actually owns listed entities," said Yoo-Kyung Park, director, sustainability and governance Asia at APG Asset Management Asia in Hong Kong.

"This is a very important issue for minority shareholders." (Editing by Miral Fahmy)