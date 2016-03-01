* MSCI deletes 18 Hong Kong listed companies from indexes
* Move follows complaints from clients - sources
* Decision puts spotlight on Hong Kong corporate governance
* Hanergy, Goldin Properties had been added to indexes
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, March 1 Goldin Properties
and casino operator Imperial Pacific were among 18
companies deleted from MSCI indices on Tuesday, the index
provider said, amid growing investor concerns over shareholder
concentration at Hong Kong-listed companies.
The unusual decision by the New York-headquartered company
is a blow to Hong Kong's status as an international financial
centre, shining a spotlight on the lack of transparency around
shareholder structures.
Many Hong Kong companies are owned by a small group of
shareholders who cannot always be identified through public
filings, making their stock more vulnerable to manipulation.
"MSCI's decision represents a market-led response to the
problem of shareholder concentration in Hong Kong and is one of
the rare cases of institutional activism in the financial
centre," said Bryane Michael, senior fellow at the University of
Hong Kong specialising in corporate governance.
"Studies find in Hong Kong that companies with concentrated
shareholdings exhibit more earnings manipulation, so MSCI's
decision makes good sense for investors."
Hong Kong rules require holdings of five percent or more of
a company's voting share capital to be disclosed, a requirement
that MSCI has said may be insufficient to estimate the free
float for some companies.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has
issued notices warning investors about companies with a high
shareholder concentration since 2009. MSCI has said it will from
now on remove companies that appear on the SFC's warning list.
MSCI's decision was triggered by feedback from some of its
clients - the world's largest investors - that a lack of
liquidity in these stocks made it tough for fund managers to
replicate MSCI's Hong Kong and China benchmarks, people with
knowledge of these private discussions told Reuters.
The issue attracted more attention after a series of wild
price swings in Hanergy Thin Film and Goldin
Properties last May sparked fears the stocks were being
manipulated, these people said.
BlackRock, MSCI's largest client, told Reuters it supported
MSCI's decision but did not elaborate further. Deutsche Bank and
HSBC, two of MSCI's largest Greater China clients, declined to
comment.
MSCI added Hanergy and Goldin Properties, both of which are
majority owned by their founder-chairmen, to its indices in 2012
and 2015 respectively after the companies enjoyed a meteoric
rise in their share price.
MSCI removed Hanergy in September after the SFC suspended
the shares and launched an investigation. Hanergy said in a
filing on Friday it is seeking to address the SFC's concerns and
resume trading.
A spokeswoman for Goldin Properties, which also saw its
share price rocket before collapsing, declined to comment but
last month said the deletion would not impact its business.
Imperial did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Asked about the MSCI's decision, Ashley Alder, chief
executive of the SFC, told reporters last week it did not
reflect poorly on Hong Kong's corporate governance regime.
Investors said, however, that there was room for improvement
when it comes to shareholder disclosure.
"Hong Kong is quite advanced on corporate governance issues
compared with other Asian markets but I do think we need greater
disclosure about who actually owns listed entities," said
Yoo-Kyung Park, director, sustainability and governance Asia at
APG Asset Management Asia in Hong Kong.
"This is a very important issue for minority shareholders."
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)