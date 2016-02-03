** Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises as much as 3.6
percent to its highest since Jan 15
** Company's shares rise as investors take defensive bets
after the broader NSE index lost as much as 1.25 pct on
global risk off
** BOFA Merrill upgrades its rating on the stock to "buy"
from "neutral," and raises target price to 933 rupees from 891
rupees
** Of 42 analysts covering the stock, 17 have "buy" or a
higher rating, 12 "sell" and 13 "hold" - Thomson Reuters Data
** Median price target is 868 rupees - Thomson Reuters Data
** The brokerage expects EPS CAGR to revive to 17 pct CAGR
over FY16-18, led by a recovery in volume growth and further
savings in raw material costs
** StarMine EQ (Earnings Quality) score of 99 out of
100 suggests strong earnings sustainability
** Shares had lost 7.26 pct this year as of Tuesday's close