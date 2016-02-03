BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Feb 3 Jindal Worldwide Ltd :
* Dec-quarter net profit 108.4 million rupees versus 66 million rupees last year
* Dec-quarter net sales 2.53 billion rupees versus 1.80 billion rupees last year Source text: (bit.ly/1UJJLSu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: