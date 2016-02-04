BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire bottles manufacturer SIGG Switzerland Bottles AG for 16.1 million Swiss franc ($16.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1meWfWp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0049 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S