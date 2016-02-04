** India's United Breweries Ltd gains as much as 3.1 pct to its highest since Jan 20

** Global giant Heineken may buy out entire UB group stake to gain management control - TV

** But a spokesman for the UB Group says "the information is wholly incorrect"

** A Heineken representative says the company will not comment on market speculation

** Heineken already owns an 8.03 percent stake in United Breweries

** The stock had fallen 15.89 pct this year as of Wednesday's close