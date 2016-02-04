** India's Mphasis Ltd gains as much as 6.1 pct, the biggest intraday pct gain since Jan 8

** Blackstone, Apollo are in race with Tech Mahindra to acquire India's Mphasis, the Economic times reports, citing four people with direct knowledge of the matter

** The move comes after Hewlett Packard Enterprise revived its plans to sell its controlling 60.4 pct stake in the subsidiary, the newspaper says

** The IT Solutions provider's revenue and net income have largely remained flat over last six quarters - Thomson Reuters data

** Shares had fallen 12.16 pct this year as of Wednesday's close