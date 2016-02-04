** Indian aviation stocks InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways and Spicejet Ltd fall

** Crude oil futures extended gains from the previous session; Brent crude jumped 7.1 pct on Wednesday after investors took advantage of a weaker dollar

** Among the three Interglobe has fallen the most, down 39.94 pct from its Jan high

** Spicejet has fallen 13.06 pct from its Jan-end high, while Jet Airways is down 29.59 pct

** Traders say InterGlobe looks attractive at these levels given its relative correction and market leadership (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)