BRIEF-TAT Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
(Corrects reporting period as 2015, not Q4 in headline and bullet point)
Feb 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit at T$306.6 billion ($9.20 billion), up 36 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TFuXpL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.3150 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets