** India's BSE Healthcare index down as much as 2.15 pct

** The Hindu newspaper reports the U.S. government has made it mandatory for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to be manufactured locally, without disclosing where it got the information (bit.ly/1R4wLrB)

** Adds it could hit Indian exports

** Sun Pharmaceuticals down 1.3 pct, Lupin Ltd falls 3.6 pct, Cipla Ltd down 3 pct