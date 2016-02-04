BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 (Reuters) -
* Itochu says to buy more shares in FamilyMart
* Itochu says to hold 43.6 percent voting rights in familymart, 33.4 percent of FamilyMart Uny Holdings after integration Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S