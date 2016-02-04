BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles
Feb 4 Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd
* Says scraps asset restructuring plan


* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S