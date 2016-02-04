Feb 4 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says Jan contract sales up 91.4 percent y/y at 14.0 billion yuan ($2.13 billion)

* Says wins land auctions for a combined 1.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JZGr5k; bit.ly/1KrCYfV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)