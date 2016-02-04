BRIEF-American Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.39
* American Realty Investors, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 Shanghai Shibei Hi-tech Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction in Shanghai for 1.3 billion yuan ($197.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QefCXu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5777 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* American Realty Investors, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results