** Mining stocks among top risers on the FTSE, with BHP
and Anglo American gaining 4 pct and 8 pct
respectively
** Stoxx Basic Resources index up 4.7 pct on the day
and down 9 pct YTD
** Copper hits 1-month high as dollar drops, reviving demand
for dollar-priced commodities that become cheaper for buyers
paying with other currencies
** London copper up as an overnight tumble in the dollar
spurred interest in commodities, including oil, that prompted
investors shorting the market to close their positions ahead of
the Lunar New Year holiday
** Funds trading copper on the LME raised their net-long
position to 12,789 lots last Friday, LME data showed
** Australia's South32 Ltd on Thursday said it will
write down its assets by $1.7 billion, axe hundreds of jobs, and
cut global manganese supply by about a quarter. Stock rose 14
pct
** Other notable gainers: Rio Tinto, Glencore
and Antofagasta jumps c.5 pct, top performers
on Britain's FTSE 100, which is up 1.3 pct
