BRIEF-L Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 4 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in two auto parts firms for 2.3 billion yuan ($349.70 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20b3trI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Input Capital Corp announces FY2017 Q2 results and successful launch of marketing streams