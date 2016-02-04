Feb 4 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd

* Says to acquire stakes in two firms for a combined 564 million yuan ($85.76 million)

* Says to withdraw share private placement application from securities regulator

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KZJZzh; bit.ly/1JZVo7q Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5766 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)