BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire 59.65 percent stake in China Minsheng Trust for 2.7 billion yuan ($410.52 million)
* Says unit plans to boost China Minsheng Trust's capital by 5.7 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20sKJcF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn its ratings for GP Investments Ltd. (GP) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing GP's ratings as GP has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and, accordingly, will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for GP. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are not applicable as t