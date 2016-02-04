BRIEF-Globus Medical says received letter from FDA regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps
Feb 4 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Feb 5 pending announcement related to share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1R5jgYK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps
* Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis