BRIEF-Flowers Foods Inc Q1 Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 4 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit at 108.9 million yuan ($16.56 million) versus net loss of 1.04 billion yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PWhREM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ascena Retail Group provides fiscal Q3 and full year 2017 guidance update; identifies significant upside to “change for growth” cost savings target; announces expected non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment