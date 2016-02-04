BRIEF-Flowers Foods Inc Q1 Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 4 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire livestock raising assets totalling 731 million yuan ($111.14 million) via cash, share issue
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ascena Retail Group provides fiscal Q3 and full year 2017 guidance update; identifies significant upside to “change for growth” cost savings target; announces expected non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment