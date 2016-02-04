BRIEF-Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 57.3 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($273.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sv1JuH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5777 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage: