** Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rises as much as 4.3 pct

** The infrastructure company plans to sell its cement arm to Birla Corp Ltd for $710 mln

** The deal will help Reliance Infra reduce its debt

** As of Sept 30, Reliance had debt of 246 bln rupees ($3.64 bln) in the balance sheet

** Stock down as much as 24.86 pct this year as of Thursday's close ($1 = 67.6350 Indian rupees)