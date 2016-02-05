** India's Tata Power gains 1.1 pct ahead of Oct-Dec qtr earnings due later in the day

** StarMine Smart Estimates, which takes forecasts from top-ranked analysts, suggest Tata Power may beat consensus with net income of 2.59 bln rupees ($38.3 mln)

** Consensus estimate for net income is at 2.42 bln rupees ($1 = 67.6350 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)