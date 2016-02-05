US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
** India's Lupin Ltd down 2.8 pct ahead of Oct-Dec earnings, expected during market hours
** Analysts on average expect the company to post a net profit of 5.3 bln rupees ($78 mln) on revenue of 33.6 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
** Traders say yen's volatility might impact company's Japan business, which contributes 11 pct to the revenue ($1 = 67.6350 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)