** BSE metal index up 1 pct

** India may set minimum import price on steel imports, CNBC TV 18 said citing unidentified sources

** China makes nearly half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of steel and exported over 100 million tonnes of the alloy last year

** India's Jindal Steel rises as much as 8.6 pct, SAIL gains 3 pct, Tata Steel Ltd up 1.9 pct