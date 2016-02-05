BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 (Reuters) Triumph Corporation Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months 3 months Year
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Sep 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 384 mln 485 mln 1.71
(-20.8 pct) (+30.2 pct) (-7.6pct) Operating 3 mln 46 mln 76 mln
(-93.5 pct) (+183.8 pct) (-49.7 pct) Recurring 3 mln 43 mln 61 mln
(-92.3 pct) (+203.4 pct) (-55.6 pct) Net 1 mln 30 mln 39 mln
(-94.0 pct) (+162.1 pct) (-72.8 pct) EPS 1.78 yen 28.72 yen 38.32 yen EPS Diluted 1.49 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3651.T
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility