** Premier Farnell up c.8 pct & top Stoxx small
market gainer as co announces sale of its industrial
products unit to IDEX Corp for $224.2 mln cash
** Engineering supply group, which is restructuring ops to
counter a dip in sales growth, says deal value represents c.8.8x
Akron Brass' 2015 EBITDA
** RBC Capital Markets writes disposal at "decent" price &
cash to help reduce Premier Farnell's debt & redeem preference
shares
** Co, which had announced its intention to sell Akron Brass
in September, on track for sharpest one-day gain since Sept 2011
** Stock down c.42 pct y/y
** Nearly 40 pct of a full day's avg volume traded through
in first 30 mins
