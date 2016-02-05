UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Feb 5 Tibet Tourism Co Ltd
* Says to acquire online payment service provider Lakala group for 11 billion yuan ($1.67 billion) via cash, share issue
* Says to raise up to 5.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1K2bNbo
($1 = 6.5690 Chinese yuan renminbi)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.