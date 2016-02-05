BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Youzu Interactive Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 4.45 billion yuan ($677.13 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and repay bank loans
* Says shares to resume trading on Feb 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SwUbrh; bit.ly/1UQ0jYV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5719 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility