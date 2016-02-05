Feb 5 Youzu Interactive Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4.45 billion yuan ($677.13 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on Feb 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SwUbrh; bit.ly/1UQ0jYV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5719 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)