BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Feb 5 Nanhua Bio-medicine Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 290 million yuan ($44.14 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23N8w6d
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility