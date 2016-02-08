** India's metal stocks gain after govt sets floor price for steel imports to stem flow from China

** Tata Steel rises as much as up 4.3 pct, JSW Steel up as much as 4.3 pct

** Steel firms may raise domestic prices but long-term impact could be muted - analysts

** Even with hikes, EBITDA per ton could still be lower than forward looking estimates - JM Financial

** BSE Metals Index is down 6.75 pct this year as of Friday's close