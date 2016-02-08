BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs of 500 mln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUEu5N) Further company coverage:
** India's National Stock Exchange Ltd includes seven new names in the NSE derivatives list on Friday (bit.ly/1PvpXi7)
** Tata Elxsi rises as much as 3 pct, PC Jeweller Ltd gains as much as 3.25 pct, Granules India Ltd adds as much as 4.09 pct
** Traders say adding some liquid names to the derivatives is a good move
** But they also cite others such as Indo Count Industries , Cummins India are very thinly traded
** Additions will be effective as of the start of trade on Feb 26 (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ---------------------------------