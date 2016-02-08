** India's National Stock Exchange Ltd includes seven new names in the NSE derivatives list on Friday (bit.ly/1PvpXi7)

** Tata Elxsi rises as much as 3 pct, PC Jeweller Ltd gains as much as 3.25 pct, Granules India Ltd adds as much as 4.09 pct

** Traders say adding some liquid names to the derivatives is a good move

** But they also cite others such as Indo Count Industries , Cummins India are very thinly traded

** Additions will be effective as of the start of trade on Feb 26 (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)