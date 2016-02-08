(Adds company forecast) Feb 8 (Reuters)- KLab Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 20.91 21.37 4.34

(-2.2 pct) (+1.8 pct) (-23.0 pct) Operating 2.20 2.16 loss 350 mln

(+1.6 pct) Recurring 1.92 2.56 loss 450 mln

(-25.1 pct) Net 700 mln 1.79 loss 482 mln

(-60.9 pct) EPS 19.26 yen 52.15 yen loss 13.22 yen EPS Diluted 18.86 yen 50.21 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - KLab Inc. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3656.T