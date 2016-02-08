BANGALORE, February 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29500 ICS-201(B22mm) 30000 ICS-102(B22mm) 21600 ICS-103(23mm) 25300 ICS-104(24mm) 29900 ICS-202(26mm) 32300 ICS-105(26mm) 30200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30200 ICS-105(27mm) 33300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31000 ICS-105MMA(27) 31800 ICS-105PHR(28) 33700 ICS-105(28mm) 32500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33000 ICS-105(29mm) 33100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33400 ICS-105(30mm) 33600 ICS-105(31mm) 34500 ICS-106(32mm) 36600 ICS-107(34mm) 49200