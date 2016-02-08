** Payment processor's shares down 11.57 pct at $59.7; Stock falls as much as 19.5 pct to $54.42, lowest in more than 3 years and biggest percentage loss in over 6 years

** Company provides weak Q1 and FY 2016 forecast as it expects headwinds of 2015 to continue

** WEX's three business units include fuel card services, travel and corporate services, and health and employee benefit services

** Up to Friday's close, stock had nearly halved in value since its 52-week high on June 22