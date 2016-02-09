** India's S&P BSE IT index falls as much as 3.45 pct to the lowest since Jan 14

** Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions falls as much as 9.4 pct after saying it expects the slowest revenue growth in 14 years for the year 2016

** Infosys Technologies falls as much as 4.98 pct, Tata Consultancy Services is down as much as 4.54 pct

** BSE IT index had lost 5.6 pct in the last 12 months as of Monday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)