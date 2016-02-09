BRIEF-Gabriel India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago
** India's S&P BSE IT index falls as much as 3.45 pct to the lowest since Jan 14
** Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions falls as much as 9.4 pct after saying it expects the slowest revenue growth in 14 years for the year 2016
** Infosys Technologies falls as much as 4.98 pct, Tata Consultancy Services is down as much as 4.54 pct
** BSE IT index had lost 5.6 pct in the last 12 months as of Monday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: