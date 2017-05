** India's Just Dial Ltd falls as much as 7.4 pct to 501.4 rupees, below the issue price of 530 rupees when it got listed in May 2013

** Traders say the local search engine appears richly valued

** Add Just Dial faces tough competition from global giants such as Google Inc

** In January, the local search engine company reported a 16 pct drop in December-quarter earnings from a year earlier (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)